VBT Parks & Recreation earns state award for ‘Innovative Programming’

At the March 21 meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, Director of Recreation Jennifer Zaenglein showed off the plaque her department won at the annual conference of mParks (Michigan Recreation and Park Association).

The “Innovative Programming” award went to the VBT Recreation Department for The REAL summer employment program for youth, with special thanks to Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter who created The REAL program from the ground up. Director Zaenglein said Director Sumpter shaped The REAL for youth for participation in life.

She said the Recreation Department took over The REAL last year and included “finding your life purpose” and suicide prevention. She said The REAL went to Haggerty School last summer to interact with the senior citizens, which was very successful.

The REAL is a six-week, youth summer employment program, with 20 hours of work a week. “It’s not just a go-out-and-do-lawns,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara.