VBT male drowns in Belleville Lake on Memorial Day

At about 3:50 p.m. on Monday, Memorial Day, Van Buren Township dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a person wading in the water off Firecracker Island on Belleville Lake who had disappeared under water.

The individual was accompanied by three family members who had docked their boat on the island for a cookout. One family member made an usuccessful attempt to rescue the 23-year-old male as he was going under water.

The Van Buren Public Safety Dive Team was immediately dispatched to the scene to conduct a search for the missing individual. The dive team located the deceased male in about 11 feet of water.

He has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of Van Buren Township.

Deputy Chief Joshua Monte said the Van Buren Police and Fire Departments extend their heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Deputy Chief Monte said the dive team did a phenomenal job in some very rough weather and water conditions to locate the body Monday evening in order to give the family some closure.

Channel 4 News on the scene identified the victim as Patrick Todd, who they said was recovered at 7:18 p.m., about 300 feet from where he went down. Channel 4 said he was a special needs person who had been born with fetal alcohol syndrome and was raised by extended family.

Television reports said he had been walking on the sandbar between the island and the cemetery when he fell underwater.

Fire Chief David McInally said the dive team was able to use sonar to help locate the victim.

Channel 2 interviewed Bryan Butzin who said he had just met the family that day on the island and the families had a good time together, cooking their food and talking. He said he spent most of Memorial Day with them and hurried back to the shore when he heard what happened.

“It’s just really sad, you know?” he said.