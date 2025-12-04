VBT fights two fires last weekend

Van Buren Township fire fighters were called to a RV dealership fire on Saturday, Nov. 29, at about 4:30 p.m. and to a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 30.

Deputy Fire Chief Andy Lenaghan said there were 10 fire departments at the National RV Center on the North I-94 Service Drive. He said there was so much damage to the building and the electrical that the cause of the fire is undetermined. They know it started in the garage area. Fire fighters were on the scene until 9:30 p.m., he said.

Chief Dave McInally said Belleville city councilwoman Julie Kissel and her husband representing the Belleville Public Safety Auxiliary came to the fire with hot drinks and ordered pizza for the fire fighters. Later, HART showed up with food and drinks. Chief McInally said HART volunteer group, which usually shows up to their fires even though it is based in Washtenaw County, was delayed because of the University of Michigan football game.

On Sunday, the fire department was called to a house fire on Borgman Road for a fire that started around the flue pipe of a woodburning stove. Lenaghan said something was too close to the flue and caught on fire. The roof caught on fire and an upstairs bedroom destroyed.

He said the four adults in the house got out without any injuries.

Lenaghan said he hates to see personal items destroyed so close to the holidays.

Ypsilanti Township and Canton helped fight the fire and Belleville stood by to answer Van Buren Township’s other calls.

Lenaghan said Washtenaw County uses different adapters for the fire hydrants, but that was quickly resolved when they got a Wayne County adapter and then hooked up.