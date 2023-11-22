VBT board OKs Class C liquor license for Agave Bar and Grill

At its Nov. 7 regular meeting, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees gave local legislative approval for a new Class C quota license for on-premise alcohol consumption for El Agave Bar and Grill, located at 10840 Belleville Rd.

The local approval goes back to the state for final approval. Owner/manager Juan Salinas and manager Leopoldo Coblan were present for the board’s consideration. Salinas said they also manage El Tapatio Taqueria Restaurante in Ypsilanti and Mi Zarape II in Saline.

At other business at the Nov. 7 meeting, the board:

• Approved a Revocable License and Operation Agreement between the township and Van Buren Little League for the use of Beck Road Ball Fields. The term has been changed from one year to an open-ended agreement, McNamara said;

• Approved the Haggerty Road (Ecorse to Van Born) Water Main Design Services by Fishbeck engineers at a cost of $257,620. The water main will be put in before the county’s reconstruction of Haggerty Road between Ecorse and Van Born in 2024. Director of Public Services Ron Akers said the project was approved the previous week by the county commission and construction should start by the end of this month and be done by the end of next year;

• Approved engineering services (design) by Fishbeck engineers in the amount of $40,800 for standby generators at Harmony Lane Lift Station and the Water Tower:

• Authorized two agreements with DTE Energy for the installation of street lighting within the Walden Woods subdivision, Phases 4 and 5. Special assessment district will be set up for the $1,811 contributed by the township;

• Approved the 2024 Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) contract. Local match of $60,317 is met by the township general fund and in-kind services;

• Approved the Commercial Fireworks Display permit application by Michigan Fireworks Club for 6:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, or rain day Sunday, Dec. 3, over the lake from the west side of the closed Denton Road Bridge;

• Approved the Wayne County Annual Permit to allow the township to occupy the county road right-of-way for inspection, repair, and routine maintenance of facilities under township jurisdiction, including maintenance, restoration and special events;

• Approved the township’s Early Voting Plan for 2024 elections, as mandated by Proposal 2 of 2022 that each municipality in Michigan offer nine days of early voting prior to each federal and state election;

• Approved the Stormwater Maintenance Agreement with Subaru Research and Development at 50255 Michigan Ave.; and

• Heard Fire Chief Dave McInally announce that his fire department, along with firefighters from the city of Belleville and Ypsilanti will take part in a training burn of two houses owned by Ashley Capital on Haggerty Road on Sunday, Nov. 12.