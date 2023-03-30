VBT board honors Susan Ireland on retirement from DDA leadership

Susan Ireland, who worked for Van Buren Township for 38 years until her recent retirement, was honored at the March 21 regular township board meeting with a proclamation that had been signed by the entire township board. Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara did the presentation.

She also received another award from the Downtown Development Authority, on which she had served since it was formed and mostly recently had been the executive director.

Ireland said she took a job at the township to just get through her college degree, and then never left.