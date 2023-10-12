VBPS School Board told huge number of meals served at BHS

Human Resources Director John Leroy announced at Monday’s meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education that the district is having to hire more staff for food service because of the huge number of meals served at Belleville High School.

He said there were 1,400 meals served in one day.

School Supt. Pete Kudlak said 400 meals were the usual served at BHS last year in one day, but there were 1,400 meals served in one day this year.

They discussed the new food items being offered, the new equipment, new layout in the high school cafeteria, but did not mention that this year the meals were free due to a grant from the federal government. Students can pay for other entrees, as well.

In other business at Monday’s one-hour-and-25-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved updates to 26 board policies that had their first readings and discussions at the Sept. 25 board meeting;

• Approved hiring Melissa Mann as a fourth-grade teacher at Savage Elementary as of Oct. 2 and approved hiring Sydney Daroci as a paraprofessional at Belleville High School as of Oct. 3;

• Heard fall building presentations by principals for Rawsonville Elementary, Owen Intermediate, and McBride Middle schools;

• Heard McBride Principal Fred Abel ask for members of the public to donate or loan instruments for the seventh and eighth grade band. He said students came into the school who hadn’t been in band before in the fifth and sixth grades and now want to be in band. He asked those having instruments to call the school at (734) 697-9171;

• Heard parent Angela Mears list several of the restaurants that are offering donations to schools when people eat at their locations and mention the schools. She said Hungry Howey offers donations to Tyler, Savage and Edgemont during the whole month and 403 people took part in that during month of September. Applebees offers 20% of total from 4 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 if you mention the BHS Class of 2024; and Aubree’s in Ypsilanti Township offers 20% to the Class of 2024 on Nov. 20 with a flyer; and

• Heard Treasurer Simone Pinter refer to information given to the board that the attendance rate is up to 90% in all the schools and she complimented the district.

Trustee Kelly Owen was absent from the meeting.