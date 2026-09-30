VBPS Safety Efforts Highlighted at Board of Education Meeting

Director of School Safety Dan Wright presented information about Van Buren Public Schools’ safety department goals and purpose to the Board of Education at its regular meeting on Sept. 28. Wright spoke on the schools’ evolving methods to handle threats of violence.

The safety department works in partnership with building leadership to prevent threats, be prepared for a threatening situation and to respond rapidly to a given situation. School staff take a Behavior Threat Assessment Management, or BTAM, approach to respond to potential threats.

Wright said statistics show a decline in school violence when BTAM is implemented.

If a staff member sees a potential threat, the BTAM team will meet to assess the situation and decide how to move forward. A BTAM team is made up of one or more administrators, a mental health professional, local law enforcement and possibly another staff member to support the student. If a threat is identified, the team’s goal is to monitor the situation and support the student. This is separate from discipline, Wright said.

School staff members receive regular training on how to identify and handle threatening situations. The safety department hosts safety socials, which are an opportunity for staff members to drop in and ask questions about their safety training and other topics discussed within the department.

School safety is an ongoing commitment, Wright said. The safety department is constantly reviewing the implementation of safety systems and evolving the process. Wright’s goal is for everyone who enters a VPBS school building to feel safe and comfortable.

Superintendent Peter Kudlak commented that staff debrief and review every situation that comes up, which really helps the BTAM team “sharpen the saw”.

In other business at the 49-minute meeting, the board:

– Approved consultation for roof replacement project for Edgemont and Rawsonville elementary schools;

– Heard a presentation from Rob Kakoczki of Plante Moran Realpoint and comments from Director of Plant Operations James Williams about two sinking fund projects. The first project will replace the gym and cafeteria in Edgemont and Rawsonville elementary schools, and the second project will replace the parking lot at Tyler Elementary, Williams said. They will seek to approve the projects at the next Board of Education meeting on Oct. 12;

– Approved $3M budget for the purchase of eight electric school buses.

– Approved Board of Education meeting location change. Future board meetings will be held in various buildings in the school district;

– Heard Director of Curriculum and Instruction Jill Marvaso comment on Van Buren Public Schools’ STEM day in partnership Discovery Education at Wayne County Community College District Ted Scott campus. Marvaso said 182 families registered for the event;

– Heard Director of Finance Priya Nayak comment that the special education expenses for the 2025-2026 school year are at the state level for approval, and the special education transportation expenses have almost reached that step;

– Heard Director of Buildings and Grounds James Williams comment that the letter of recommendation for the new operations building will be done in time for the next Board of Education meeting on Oct. 12;

– Heard Special Services Director Julien Frazier comment that he appreciated Wright’s presentation. Frazier said the special services office is going to begin shopping for clothes, shoes, winter items and non-perishable food items for McKinney-Vento (i.e., homeless) students;

– Heard Superintendent Peter Kudlak comment that around 50 people attended the groundbreaking for the new operations building, and that the event was nice for the community. Kudlak said he was happy to see families enjoying learning at STEM day.

– Heard Board of Education Vice President Dionne Falconer comment that VBPS sports teams did well this weekend. Falconer said she liked that the marching band and cheerleaders were at the JV football game last week.

– Heard Secretary Derlene Loyer Gerick comment that she is looking forward to the new operations building.

The meeting ended at 7:49 p.m. Board of Education President Amy Pearce and Trustee Victor DeLibera were absent from the meeting.