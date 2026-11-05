Reading proficiency tops concerns at Van Buren school board meeting

Reading proficiency was the common concern Monday night as principals from Owen Intermediate School and Edgemont and Rawsonville elementary schools presented their buildings’ test data to the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education.

Meeting in the Tyler Elementary School Media Center, the board heard the same story three times, in different numbers: too few students are reading at grade level, vocabulary is the weakest strand at every building, and the fix the principals are betting on is stronger core classroom instruction.

All three buildings are in their second year with new reading programs. Those are Wonders and the UFLI phonics program in the K-4 buildings and CommonLit 360 at Owen. All three buildings are tracking students with i-Ready benchmark tests given three times a year, backed by the district’s multi-tiered system of supports.

Owen

Owen Principal Nadine Dufrane said her building’s priority is student-driven literacy instruction, built on discussion and interaction rather than students passively taking in a lesson. Owen’s scores held roughly steady from spring to fall — 30 percent of last spring’s fifth graders were proficient, and the same group came back as sixth graders at 29 percent — but sixth-grade ELA scores on the state M-STEP test dropped, and Dufrene said she and her leadership team are digging into their practices and curriculum to find out why.

Vocabulary is Owen’s lowest strand, and a new intervention program, REWARDS, attacks it directly for fifth and sixth graders, teaching Greek and Latin roots and how to break words apart to find their meaning. Dufrene also put part of the sixth-grade slide on the all-digital CommonLit program: this year she used general fund money to print the materials so students can annotate and highlight on paper, and Owen is cutting Chromebook use across the board. The building’s goals are a 4-percent increase in i-Ready proficiency from fall to spring and a 3-to-5-percent increase on the M-STEP. Points of pride included 94-percent staff retention and a 68-percent drop in suspensions, which Dufrene credited to the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program.

Edgemont

Edgemont’s principal Laura Maher told the board that only 17 percent of her K-4 students are reading at or above grade level on the fall i-Ready test. The building’s goal is to reach 35 percent by the end of the year and cut the lowest-scoring group in half, with M-STEP proficiency targets of 30 percent in third grade, up from 25.7 percent, and 42 percent in fourth grade, up from 34.7 percent.

She pointed to the “bubble” students in between — 28 percent of third graders are partially proficient — as students who can be moved with strong Tier 1 instruction in the classroom. Intervention alone cannot fix the problem, she said, when fewer than 80 percent of students are reaching benchmark. Edgemont teachers have committed to weekly grade-level data meetings, on top of the district’s monthly sessions, along with goal conferences with students and close monitoring of their i-Ready learning paths.

Rawsonville

Rawsonville, with 299 students, saw the share of students reading at or above grade level rise from 12 percent last fall to 17 percent this fall, but 32 percent of its students remain two or more grade levels behind, and second grade is the biggest concern, with 53 percent of its students two or more levels below. Phonics and high-frequency word scores improved, while vocabulary, at 20 percent, and comprehension, at 17 percent, lag behind.

Rawsonville’s bright spot came on the M-STEP: last year’s fourth graders jumped from 24 percent proficient as third graders to 41 percent, reaching the state average — noted at the meeting as a first for a district that usually runs 8 to 10 points behind the state. The building’s goals are a 10-percent i-Ready increase and a 3-to-5-percent M-STEP gain, and it has started a schoolwide i-Ready competition, with classroom trackers posted in the halls and a monthly party for the winning class.

Board members pressed Dufrane on the drop between fifth and sixth grade and floated the idea of providing monitors and mice for online testing, saying students may be held back by the test format itself. Dufrane said teaching the computer skills the test requires, and rethinking the testing schedule to reduce burnout, are both part of Owen’s plan.

In other business Monday, the board:

• Opened the meeting with a tour of Tyler Elementary, the first stop on a planned series of board visits to district buildings. The Nov. 23 board meeting will take place at Rawsonville Elementary.

• Heard the 2025-26 final audit presentation from Laura Payne of Taylor & Morgan CPAs. The district again received an unmodified audit opinion, the highest level of assurance. Expenditures exceeded revenues by about $2.2 million, drawing the general fund balance down from $9.7 million to $7.5 million, or 9.59 percent of expenditures — enough to fund the district for about 17 days. Salaries and benefits took 78 percent of general fund spending. The audit was presented for information only; the federal-programs portion cannot be finished until federal guidance is issued, so the board will accept the audit at a later meeting.

• Approved the minutes of the Oct. 12, 2026 meeting and checks payable.

• Approved, as part of the consent agenda, the Belleville High School Marching Band’s 2027 Florida trip. About 200 students in grades 9-12 will travel to Orlando Nov. 3-7, 2027, to march in a Disney parade and take part in Disney Imagination Campus performances and a possible studio recording workshop, with a day at Universal Studios. The cost is about $2,400 per student, paid through fund-raisers with any balance paid by students.

• Approved the requested changes in instructional staff: the hiring of Mona Chambers as a BHS resource room teacher, starting Nov. 2, 2026, as well as several requested changes in non-instructional staff.

• Separately approved check No. 163312 to Intents Events by Margo for $495, a check pulled at the previous meeting. Trustee Victor DeLibera abstained.

• Heard a curriculum report from covering the district’s roughly 123 English learner and multilingual students and its four facilitators; the new state science-of-reading training law, which will require K-5 reading teachers to complete evidence-based training by 2031; a letter going out to families on ParentSquare on Friday explaining the MTSS tiers; and nine hours of professional development coming on Friday and Nov. 3, covering CommonLit, disciplinary literacy, a secondary math pilot, and Lego robotics.

• Heard a student services report on CPI and CPR training for emergency response team members, continuing this week and on another day in November with an outside vendor.

• Heard a human resources report: open enrollment for medical insurance and benefits runs Friday, Oct. 30 through Nov. 13, and a new, consistent attendance-letter system starts Nov. 2, with letters going out district-wide at five and 10 days of absence.

[Note to Blair: Cut any of the bullet items after the second one about the audit. Everything after that is optional.]