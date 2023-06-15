VBPS Education Foundation donates $21,000 to schools

Alicia Pitt and Connie Testorelli , representing the Van Buren Public Schools Education Foundation, presented a check for $21,000 to schools and teachers for special projects.
Six schools each received $3,000 and checks were also given to brand-new teachers in the elementary schools and Early Childhood Center. This presentation was at the May 30 meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education.
