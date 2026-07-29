Van Buren Twp. Trustees Hear Report on Lake Weeds at July 21 Meeting

Municipal Services intern Adam Haase presented on the Belleville Lake Aquatic Weed Management Program to the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees at the regular meeting on July 21.

Haase stated that long-term algae blooms, high phosphorus levels and invasive species in the lake are the concerns being targeted. He also noted challenges that Edison Lake is facing, primarily sediment build-up that is causing lower water levels and limited navigation.

Three treatments have been administered by Aquatic Weed Control (PLM Lake & Land Management) so far this season. The first on June 10 and the third on July 13 were herbicidal treatments for Eurasian milfoil and aquatic coastline weeds. The second treatment on June 30 used mineral compounds to target algae.

Public notice signs are posted within 100 feet of all treated areas. Van Buren Township is currently funding the program for one year.

In other business at the meeting, the board:

o Extended the moratorium on accepting applications for private prisons, large industrial projects meeting certain criteria and power generation facilities, amending it to include data centers and hyperscale data centers, which were discussed during public comment;

o Authorized the 2027 Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) contract, which provides low-cost transportation to predetermined destinations for residents age 50 and older or physically disabled;

o Approved a walk-on motion for the 2027-2029 contract with the Senior Alliance Agency on Aging, which includes an annual $14,900 grant for the senior center and related services;

o Entered a four-year Memorandum of Understanding with Van Buren Public Schools to provide a School Resource Officer, with the township being reimbursed for 75% of the cost annually. Deputy Chief Joshua Monte commended current SRO Juan Vargas for his attentive and meaningful work;

o Adopted an update to the Planning Commission Rules of Procedure, taking effect immediately, which largely mirrors the board of trustees’ code of conduct to

ensure that policies are consistent between boards;

o Heard Clerk Leon Wright report that 284 absentee ballots have been returned so far, while reminding citizens that absentee ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Election Day and noting that this is a party primary election, and voters may only vote for candidates in one political party;

o Voted to establish a job description and budget for a Parks Superintendent position to replace the Director of Parks position immediately, with the department stating that its “needs are better served by a more specialized, field-oriented role”; and

o Were told by Clerk Wright that Tyler Road is being repaved, a project which he

said he has been trying to initiate for almost four years, adding, “hopefully we’ll have an uncracked, safe road to ride on soon.”

The meeting adjourned at 7:13 p.m. Trustee Frazier was absent and excused.