Van Buren Twp. Fire Dept. puts out two structure fires with help

On Saturday, July 29, at 8:34 a.m. a fire was reported at 14712 Haggerty Rd.

Van Buren Township Deputy Fire Chief / Fire Marshal Andrew Lenaghan said the fire started on the back porch deck of the house and extended into the home. It appears to be accidental.

Deputy Chief Lenaghan said there were no injuries but there was extensive damage to the exterior back of the home, damage to a portion of the interior, and smoke damage throughout.

He said due to the amount of damage and the possibility of a couple of different heat sources the actual cause is undetermined.

Van Buren Fire Department was assisted by Belleville, Romulus, and Metro Airport fire departments.

Southport fire

On Monday, July 31, fire fighters got a call at 9:18 a.m. to 11150 Oak Ln., Southport Apartments. Lenaghan said the fire started in the laundry room in the apartment. One occupant was home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, but extensive damage to the apartment.

The cause was accidental. The fire started in the dryer, quite possibly from a buildup of lint, Lenaghan said.

Van Buren was assisted by Romulus, Metro Airport, Ypsilanti Township, and Belleville fire departments.