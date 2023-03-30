Van Buren Township offers time-lapse coverage of construction

Van Buren Township has installed a time-lapse camera to capture construction of the new Community Center.

This camera allows community members to view time-lapse videos of the Community Center’s progress and provides a live stream of the construction.

Both features are accessible from the township’s website homepage, vanburen-mi.org and the Community Center page. In addition, interior pictures are being added monthly to the Online Photo Gallery.

Van Buren Township held a ground-breaking ceremony on Jan. 31 and the project is expected to be completed by spring, 2024, adding 21,763 square feet to the current center.

The many new features include a black box theater, child watch area, elevated walking track, gift shop, group fitness area, gym, individual fitness area, outdoor plaza, and senior center spaces.