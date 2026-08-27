Van Buren School board gets update on Operations Building construction project

At its Aug. 24 meeting, the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education heard a report on bids for the first phase of construction of the district’s new operations building.

The school district was successful in asking voters for a bond, which is funding most of the project. A grant for $500,000 can be used toward electric buses and chargers. The former Haggerty elementary school was demolished earlier in August to make way for new construction.

James Williams, Director of Plant Operations, noted that his presentation covered “recommendation package number one” and a second package will be presented at the next meeting of the school board.

Plante Moran Realpoint, serving as the District’s Owner’s Representative, worked with district administration and the project team to review the bids and provide recommendations regarding the award of construction contracts.

This first package of bids covers structural concrete, earthwork, and mechanical and electrical engineering. The total for this set of work is $7,846,573. The overall budget for construction of the operations building when the second package of bids is considered will be just over s $13.9 million, and Williams says the project is on budget or slightly under budget at this time.

Williams said a groundbreaking will be scheduled with drivers, maintenance staff and others who will be working in the new building, along with school board members and local dignitaries, shortly after bid packages are approved, with date and time TBD.

In other news from the Aug. 24 meeting, the trustees: