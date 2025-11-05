Van Buren Public Schools bond passes by 46 votes

Although the $77 million bond proposal of the Van Buren Public Schools on the Nov. 4 ballot was turned down by Wayne County voters in Belleville, Van Buren Township, Sumpter Township, and Canton Township, it was a winner in Precinct 8 in Washtenaw County and that nudged it over the winning line.

The Wayne County Election Office reported that countywide there were 3,549 yes votes and 3,678 no votes on the proposal. The Washtenaw County Election Office reported that Precinct 8 in Ypsilanti Township, the only precinct in Washtenaw in the Van Buren school district, had yes votes of 395 and no votes of 220.

That made the district’s grand total 3,944 yes votes and 3,898 no votes. The bond passed by 46 votes.