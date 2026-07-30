Van Buren Police nab suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident + Public Safety Briefs

According to a press release from the Van Buren Police Department, on July 5 at just before 2 a.m., the Van Buren Township Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to the North I-94 Service Drive near Independence Lane, just west of Archwood Apartments, reference a male subject laying on the shoulder of the road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Michael James Przytula, a 37-year-old resident of Van Buren Township was struck and killed by a motor vehicle.

The Van Buren Township Accident Investigation Team and Evidence Technicians located, preserved, and collected evidence at the scene that pointed to the suspect vehicle being a blue General Motors tuck or sport utility vehicle. Officers patrol activity in the area and witness statements led Investigators to a narrow timeline for this incident.

Investigators used physical evidence at the scene and the narrow timeline to check FLOCK cameras in the area for a suspect vehicle. Through this camera search, Investigators were able to swiftly develop a suspect vehicle that matched with physical evidence located at the scene. Officers were then able to quickly locate the vehicle in the City of Romulus.

Van Buren Township Officers responded to the address in Romulus to contact the registered owner of the vehicle. While approaching the residence, officers noted that there was damage on the suspect vehicle parked in the driveway that was consistent with physical evidence collected at the scene.

Van Buren Township Officers made contact with the occupants of the residence and impounded the suspect vehicle for further investigation and evidence collection.

Investigators spoke with another witness that verified the incident timeline and other elements of this accident. Additionally, Investigators collected video footage of the suspect vehicle from private security cameras just prior to the accident.

All the physical evidence in this incident and follow up investigation led to the development of a suspect in this fatal accident.

On July 25, a 17-year-old male from the City of Romulus was arraigned in the Family Division of Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court for Failure To Stop At the Scene of an Accident When At Fault and Resulting in Death. He was given a $10,000 10% bond with the following conditions: GPS tether, no contact with the victim’s family, no operation of a motor vehicle while the case is pending, no substance use, must attend all court proceedings and no new criminal charges.

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Car theft turns into foot chase

On July 20, 2026, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Van Buren Township officer was investigating a potentially stolen vehicle at the Speedway gas station located at the corner of Tyler Road and Belleville Road.

As the officer approached the vehicle, which was occupied by three individuals, the driver fled on foot into the wooded area east of the gas station. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, and officers established a perimeter while requesting assistance from our regional law enforcement partners.

A Michigan State Police helicopter and K-9 officer was in the area and was able to assist in the search. The suspect was located within the perimeter police set up in the wooded area south of the mobile home park. Deputy Chief of Police Joshua Monte said in a message to the Independent that the case has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, and charges are pending.

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Van Buren Public Safety responds to medical incident at marina

On Thursday, July 23, 2026, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Van Buren Public Safety responded to a medical emergency involving a person fishing from the shore of Belleville Lake. The individual experienced a medical emergency while fishing near the water and collapsed.

Public safety officers responded to the scene along with HVA and the fire department, where they located the individual lying on the shoreline near the water. The individual was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The Van Buren Police Department did not provide further details on the case.

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McPherson guilty of 2nd degree murder

Sumpter Township Police Chief Eric Luke reports that, following a nine-day jury trial in the 3rd Circuit Court, the jury returned its verdict this afternoon, finding David Paul McPherson guilty as charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Felony Firearm, in the death of his girlfriend, Haley Paige, on June 29, 2025.

Following an investigation into the reported suicide of 24-year-old Haleigh Pace at her home on Montana Street in the Holiday West Mobile Home Community on June 29, 2025, her 39-year-old live-in boyfriend, David Paul McPherson, was arrested and charged with her murder. He was held on $1 million bond.

Sentencing will occur at a later date.

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Belleville man dies in Jackson-area crash

Michigan State Police report that a 62-year-old Belleville man was killed on the evening of July 25 in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

Troopers responded about 7:20 p.m. July 25 to an incident in the area of Territorial and Mount Hope roads in Waterloo Township.

Preliminary investigation indicates the man was driving a tan sedan east on Territorial Road when the vehicle drifted onto the gravel shoulder, causing him to lose control. Police said the car crossed back over the roadway, ran off the road, struck a traffic sign and then hit a utility pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.