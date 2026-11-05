Van Buren planners okay site plan for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)

The Van Buren Township Planning Commission recommended approval for special land use and preliminary site plans to Staghorn BESS, LLC, a project developed by RWE Clean Energy (RWE), for installation of a 200-MW/800-MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) following several hours of formal presentations and public debate at its regular meeting on Oct. 28.

Previously Denied

The commission had previously recommended denial of the special land use on June 10. Following a vote by the Board of Trustees on Sept. 1, the application was returned to the planning commission for further review, with particular attention to fire safety.

McKenna planning consultant Lauren Sayre and Fishbeck consulting engineer Paul Kammer presented their reports, both of which recommended preliminary approval of the project.

Sayre noted that the 22.27-acre M-1 industrial site aligns with the township’s master plan and zoning criteria, provides adequate sound and landscape buffers, and will have minimal traffic.

Kammer reported that the plans meet the township’s engineering and feasibility standards, though some revisions are needed, including addressing stormwater drainage basins and discharge limits, securing Wayne County permits for right-of-way access and utility connections, and executing a decommissioning bond before final site plan approval.

Fire Marshal and Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Lenaghan stated that the facility is compliant with the International Fire Code (IFC) and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 855 standards, noting dual hydrants along Rawsonville Road and required annual training, provided by RWE Clean Energy, for Van Buren Township and neighboring fire departments.

Safety Concerns

Andrew Blum, fire protection engineer and director of BESS for Fire & Risk Alliance, addressed emergency protocols. He explained that equipment and hazard mitigation testing listed under UL 9540 (the national safety standard required for battery storage systems) is designed to keep fires contained to single units. Blum added that in a worst-case event, the material burning would primarily be plastic casing rather than chemicals.

Lead developer Sam Cusano provided an overview of the storage system, which is expected to hold enough energy to power 50,000 homes and feed it back to the grid when demand is high. He specified that this project was planned for a compact area and will have screening and landscaping to reduce its visual impact.

Commissioner Jeffrey Jahr clarified that this is not a utility project, but essentially “energy arbitrage,” where energy is purchased from DTE at low-demand periods and sold back to the grid during high-demand periods.

When asked by Commissioner Bernard Grant what the developer’s next course of action would be if the application were denied, external legal counsel for RWE Michael Vogt stated that the applicant is trying to work with the township and collaborate, but if they could not secure a local approval, the project would move to the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Following formal presentations, public comment brought significant pushback from local residents. Issues raised included potential health hazards, toxic smoke plumes and proximity to residential neighborhoods. One resident voiced that between the landfill, the data center, and this BESS facility, she felt Van Buren Township was being turned into “the armpit of Western Wayne County.”

Commissioners noted that the initial denial recommendation in June stemmed from unresolved questions regarding public health and emergency safety protocols. Planners and commissioners agreed those concerns were satisfied after RWE submitted updated safety materials and secured full sign-offs from township consultants and the fire marshal.

The commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval, with the sole dissenting vote cast by Commissioner Grant.

Other Business

In other business at the 268-minute meeting, the commission:

Entered into closed session to consult with the township attorney regarding a privileged legal opinion;

Held a public hearing for the childcare ordinance amendment, intended to align township zoning definitions with state standards. Following support from several members of the public, including Hannah Rodriguez of Guiding Harbor, the commission recommended board approval;

Recommended preliminary and final site plan approval to demolish and rebuild the Shell gas station at 11530 Belleville Road, at the southwest corner of the Belleville Road and South I-94 Service Drive intersection;

Granted final site plan approval to Ashley Capital for Crossroads Building 10 (on the south side of Van Born Road, west of Haggerty Road) and a final site plan amendment for Crossroads Buildings 8 and 9 (6290 and 6480 Haggerty Road);

Announced that both Planning Commission meetings in November have been cancelled and the commission will reconvene for their next regular meeting on Dec. 9;

Discussed a suggestion from Commissioner Bernard Grant to move general public comment earlier on the agenda to accommodate residents who are unable to stay through the entire session.

The meeting adjourned at 9:58 p.m. Commissioner Medina Atchinson was absent and excused.