Van Buren Eagles set St. Patty’s Day Dinner on March 17

The Van Buren Eagles, 9961 Beck Rd., Van Buren Township, will present a St. Patty’s Day Dinner from 5 until 8 p.m. or until gone on Tuesday, March 17. Cost is $20.
The menu includes corn beef, potatoes, onion, carrots, cabbage and rutabaga, along with roll and dessert.
The Eagles are also selling tickets at $10 each for a $500 Cabela gift card raffle. Drawing is March 25 and you do not have to be present to win.
