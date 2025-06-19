Van Buren Community Center to celebrate first anniversary

Press release

Van Buren Township announces the first anniversary of the Van Buren Community Center (VBC).

To commemorate this milestone, the VBC will host a birthday celebration on Tuesday, June 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Community Center located at 46425 Tyler Rd.

Since opening in June 2024, the VBC has become a cornerstone of local life — a place where friendships are formed, goals are achieved, and memories are created.

In the first year, the center has celebrated major milestones, including receiving the Facility Award from the Michigan Parks and Recreation Association (MParks). In addition, Recreation Director Nicole Gerhart was honored by the organization for her outstanding leadership and contributions to the profession.

“It’s been a phenomenal first year,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “This building isn’t just a space; it’s a vibrant part of the community. It’s a place for children to learn and play, for adults to stay active, and for seniors to thrive.”

The Van Buren Senior Center, located within the VBC, has experienced a record-breaking increase in membership, recently surpassing 1,000 members.

With a diverse array of programs — including fitness classes, theater, teen hangouts, and educational workshops –the community center has something for everyone, regardless of age.

“Our vision was to build more than just walls; we wanted to build connections,” said Community Services Director Elizabeth Renaud. “This celebration is a thank-you to our residents for embracing it.”

The event on June 24 will feature music, activities, and birthday cupcakes. Residents of all ages are invited to join the celebration.

To learn more about the VBC visit vbtmi.gov .