Van Buren Charter Twp. Proclamation for Workers Memorial Day

At the April 15 regular meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, Trustee Kevin Martin read the proclamation naming April 28 as Workers Memorial Day in the township. State Rep. Reggie Miller accepted the framed proclamation on behalf of the AFLCIO, who could not attend the meeting, and the state of Michigan.

WHEREAS, on April 28th, 1971, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) went into effect, promising every worker the right to a safe job, and

WHEREAS, every year on April 28th, communities and worksites honor friends, family members, and colleagues who have been killed or injured on the job; and

WHEREAS, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Michiganers have died while on the job at an average rate of 147 people per year over the past decade; and

WHEREAS, the 2024 National Census of Fatal Occupational injuries found a worker died every 99 minutes from a work-related injury; and

WHEREAS, it is appropriate to honor the memory of the courageous and dedicated members of Michigan’s labor force who have been injured, disabled or have died as a result of workplace accidents; and

WHEREAS, we remember those who have died in workplace catastrophes, suffered occupational-related diseases, or have been injured due to dangerous conditions; and

WHEREAS, recognition of the integrity of Michigan’s workforce and its achievements on behalf of the economic growth of our state is necessary; and

WHEREAS, the Charter Township of Van Buren wishes to pay tribute to the workers who have died or been injured or disabled in workplace accidents. We honor the contributions of Michigan’s workforce and call for increased workplace safety; and

WHEREAS, the Charter Township of Van Buren renews efforts to seek stronger workplace safety, health protections, standards and enforcement, and fair and just compensation. The Township rededicates itself to improving safety and health in every municipal workshop;

LET IT BE RESOLVED, the Charter Township of Van Buren hereby proclaims April 28, 2025 as Workers Memorial Day and urges all citizens to recognize and honor the contributions of Michigan’s workforce and call for increased workplace safety standards.

Signed by Supervisor Kevin McNamara, Treasurer Sharry Budd, Clerk Leon Wright, and Trustees Kevin Martin, Donald Boynton, Jr., Bryon Kelley and William Frazier.