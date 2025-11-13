Update on Denton Road Bridge

The concrete bridge deck on the Denton Road Bridge providing two vehicle lanes and one bike lane is complete. What remains to be done is constructing the vertical side rails and bringing the two asphalt approach roads up a couple of feet. This is expected to be done in the spring since the asphalt plants now are closing for the season.

An informed source also reports there have been some issues with the block wall and the coloring and the extra time will give them plenty of time to resolve those issues. The bridge was expected to be done by the end of 2025.