UM ThyCARE team earns 2025 Endocrine Care Innovation Award

The American Association of Clinical Endocrinology presented its Endocrine Care Innovation Award to the University of Michigan ThyCARE team, led by Megan Haymart, M.D.

This was at its annual meeting May 15-17 in Orlando, FL. The award was made possible by the generosity of Dr. and Mrs. Sethu K. Reddy.

The Thyroid and Thyroid Cancer Reserve (ThyCARE) team is led by Dr. Megan Haymart, the Nancy Wigginton Endocrinology Research Professor in Thryroid Cancer and Professor of Medicine at UM.

The award said the ThyCARE team focuses on addressing thyroid health and improving patient care across the entire thryroid continuum, from diagnosis to management and survivorship.

The team focuses on research in thyroid health services and thyroid clinical trials and have experience working with large cancer registries, performing survey studies and other population-based studies, and designing and implementing interventions. The goal of ThyCARE is to improve patient care though high-quality research.

James Wigginton of Van Buren Township, whose late wife’s thyroid cancer foundation supports the thyroid cancer team, said collectively this UM team has increased the lives and quality of life for more than 5,000 Stage 4 thyroid cancer patients over the last 10 years.

He said the team extended those lives up to five times longer than before their research and related treatment protocols.