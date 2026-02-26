Trial group being set up to teach young people to talk to peers on suicide

At the Feb. 18 meeting of the Belleville Downtown Development Authority, DDA member Valerie Kelley-Bonner said her 13-year-old cousin Ry’Ann had shot and killed herself the day before.

It was in the woods behind Haggerty subdivision near the strip mall.

She said she is setting up a trial group to teach young adults to talk with their friends – to teach them what you say to someone who feels like that.

Kelley-Bonner is executive director of SOOAR (Strategies to Overcome Obstacles and Avoid Recidivism) with an office on South Street.

In the past, Kelley-Bonner said her program works with those suffering from HIV, Hep C, thoughts of suicide, and COVID, along with those on drugs.

She said they meet with people and are connected to the Wayne/Oakland Integrated Health program, with faith and prayers a part of the program. Bonner said they give Narcan out and toiletries.