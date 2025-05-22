Tree planted in his parents’ honor in D.C. doing well

Anthony Kuchta, a 1949 graduate of Belleville High School where he was captain of the football team and now of Fort Pierce, FL, traveled to Washington, D.C. recently to see the tree growing in his parents’ honor in the National Herb Garden.

He found the Yellowwood (Cladrastis kentukes) planted by the Southern Michigan Herb Society of America in 1986 in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Kuchta of Van Buren Township and it was flourishing. His mother Marian grew herbs and taught about them in newspaper columns, television appearances, and classes at their farm. Stephen worked the farm as well and created artworks out of seedpods. They sold herbs and various plants at the Ann Arbor Farmers’ Market for many years, beginning in the 1950s.