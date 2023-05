The Top-Ten students in the Belleville High School graduating class of 2023 have been announced as:

Sean Tinsley, #1, Valedictorian

Daria Igonin, #2, Salutatorian

Krishna Sharma, #3

Aadi Samineni, #4

Rachel Riley, #5

Kayla Flange, #6

Zachary Porcaro, #7

Zachary Sykes, #8

Samantha Pause, #9

Sarah Ureche, #10