Tiger football team is ready to prowl

By Dave Merchant

Special to the Independent

The Belleville Tiger varsity football team went into the regular season as ranked sixth in the state by State Champs, with the season opening on the road at Grand Blanc.

Veteran head coach Calvin Norman said he is excited for this season and the players he has.

The team is loaded with seniors and key play makers. Here are several of them:

#0 Derrick Taylor (SR) | DT / DB / RB | 5’10”, 160 lbs — Dynamic elite athlete; plays safety and running back.

#1 Deontae Morris (SR) | WR / S | 5’9″, 160 lbs — High-impact, two-way starter at wide receiver and safety.

#2 Jamarion Jenkins (SR) | DB / WR | 5’9″, 160 lbs — Premier defensive back anchor.

#6 Charles “Trey” Britton III (SR) | WR | 6’1″, 175 lbs — Top-tier target; committed to the University of Missouri.

#7 Kendall Franklin (SR) | QB | 6’1″, 205 lbs — Entering his second year as our starting quarterback and team leader.

#8 Trenton Foley (SR) | RB / LB | 5’11”, 205 lbs — Standout two-way athlete with multiple college offers on the table.

#21 Masiah Felder (SR) | DB / WR | 6’0″, 165 lbs — Key defensive back playmaker.

Veteran Offensive Line (Returning Starting Unit)

#50 Cameron Vanhoose (SR) | OL / DL | 5’11”, 255 lbs — Returning starting front-line contributor.

#53 Amir Cole (SR) | OT | 6’3″, 270 lbs — Key offensive tackle anchor.

#55 Rokko Jackson (SR) | OG / DT | 6’3″, 275 lbs — Dominant physical presence upfront on both offense and defense.

#57 Kalen Turner (SR) | OT | 6’3″, 265 lbs — Returning starting tackle with elite length and power.

#58 Ayiden Staton (SR) | C | 6’3″, 275 lbs — Veteran center and physical anchor of our offensive line.

“Grand Blanc is a premier program that lost a lot of senior talent from last year’s 10-1 squad, but they excel at reloading with high-caliber talent year in and year out,” Norman said.

“Offensively, they feature an elite, high-speed running back who is easily one of the top backs in the state, alongside a promising young quarterback. We expect them to test us by spreading the field, hitting the perimeter, and swinging their back out into space. They have a fantastic home venue, and we know their crowd will create an electric, high-energy environment. It’s a huge test for us right out of the gate, and we have to match their energy from the very first snap.”

Belleville has a tough schedule for the season.

“We prepare for every single week with total focus, but we have several premier matchups that will define our regular season,” he said.

Thursday, Sept. 3 vs. Howell (Home) — A crucial home matchup against the back-to-back KLAA champion.

Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Dearborn Fordson (Home) — A heated, historic rivalry game under the Friday night lights.

Friday, Oct. 9 vs. Northville (Home) — Anticipated as one of the premier “Games of the Week” in the state.

The Tigers are more experienced this season, though, too.

“Last year was a season defined by youth and learning,” he said. “We varsity-tested a very young roster that was replacing almost all previous starting experience. While that led to a 7-3 finish and an early playoff exit against Woodhaven, that growing pain was invaluable.”

This fall, those same players are now battle-tested upperclassmen, he added. We are a heavy, veteran-led senior group that understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. The depth and game-day experience we return across the entire roster make us a vastly different and far more polished football team.”

Norman is very experienced and he has a love for the game. He has a passion for coaching and teaching his team.

“This season marks my 35th year of coaching high school football,” he said. “I joined Belleville in 2019 as running backs coach before taking over as Head Coach in 2023. Prior to Belleville, I spent over a decade building Cody High School into a consistent contender—reaching 10 PSL semifinals, 3 PSL championship games, and making 10 Division 1 state playoff appearances.”

Norman said he is supported by an incredible coaching staff, his focus is bringing elite preparation, discipline, and collegiate-level development to our student-athletes every day.

In 2025, their theme was “Trust the Process” as a young group was learning the ropes. For 2026, their theme is “ELEVATE.” It is time to rise to the occasion.

“Our expectation is to establish a championship standard in every area.,” he said. “We practice with extreme intensity so that game days feel earned and seamless. That standard carries into the classroom as well, where our team roster has consistently maintained a 3.2 cumulative GPA.”

Norman said the team’s ultimate goal never changes: execute in the classroom, dominate in the weight room, and bring a Division 1 State Championship back home to Belleville.

The Tigers and Coach Norman are looking for another strong season.

“I love Belleville—I bleed orange and black. We have a high-energy group of young men who have put in endless hours in the weight room and on the field. We are ready for every challenge ahead, and we can’t wait to see the community out supporting these kids as we chase a state title.”