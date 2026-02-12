Three die in two separate traffic crashes on Feb. 8 and 9

Three people died in early-morning vehicle crashes on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 8 and 9, on Michigan Avenue in Van Buren Township.

Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright said at about 3:56 a.m. on Sunday, the dispatch center received 911 calls reporting a vehicle crash on Michigan Avenue, west of Denton Road. Police, fire, and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Chief Wright said the preliminary examination found a Ford Fusion had struck a Ford Focus. The driver of the Fusion, a 23-year-old male from Canton Township, was uninjured and was taken into custody at the scene.

The passenger of the Fusion, a 25-year-old male from Brownstown Township, sustained minor injuries. He was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and released.

The occupants of the Focus were identified as a 49-year-old male and a 49-year-old female, who both were pronounced dead at the scene. They both were from Van Buren Township.

The Van Buren Township Traffic Crash Investigation Team was called to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation, collect data and secure physical evidence. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Rini or Sgt. Jeff Stanton at (734) 699-8930 ext. 3.

Second fatal crash

Chief Wright said at about midnight on Monday, police, fire, and ambulance, were dispatched to a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Michigan Avenue, near Dellor Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Michigan Avenue east of Dellor. The report said as the vehicle was traveling east on Michigan, the vehicle rolled over and a 43-year-old male from Canton Township was ejected from the vehicle.

The 43-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene by the Huron Valley Ambulance crew.

The Van Buren Township Traffic Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation, collect data, and secure physical evidence.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton at (734) 699-8930.