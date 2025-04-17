This year they’re painting lighthouses for Community Art project

The Neil Griffin Community Art Project, formerly the Fish Project, is resuming at Horizon Park in Belleville.

A plaque honoring Neil Griffin will be added to the collected works of art. Griffin is the Belleville Area Council for the Arts member who started the fish project in 2018.

Lighthouses will be the new feature for 2025. The Arts Council is inviting artists of all ages to use their creativity to paint or decoupage and embellish a wooden lighthouse to add to the sailboats and fish from previous years.

Adults and children are encouraged to make an artistic creation for the first time or add a new piece to the past collection.

Wooden blanks are now available at the Belleville Area District Library. All artists are encouraged to pick up a lighthouse or a fish blank, decorate it and return it to the library by Saturday, June 7.

Directions:

1. Pick up a wooden blank at Belleville Area District Library.

2. Paint, decoupage, add decorative pieces. Be creative!

3. Sign and date the back of the art piece.

4. Return decorated artwork to the library by Saturday, June 7.

5. A donation of $5 is recommended to support the Art Project, but it is not required.

The Community Art will again be displayed on the shoreline of Belleville Lake at Horizon Park. The display will remain throughout the summer until late September.

BACA’s Music Lakeside will celebrate its 16th season, starting June 12. There will be 11 concerts this year on Thursday evenings, 7-9 p.m. at Horizon Park. Enjoy the music along the shore by boat or relax in your folding chair at the park. Each week a new food truck will be available for refreshments.

Visit: www.bacaart.org or the Belleville Area Council for the Arts – BACA Facebook page for more information.