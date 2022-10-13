Thirty-four tractors take part in Harvest Fest parade

On Saturday morning, Oct. 8, the Harvest Fest Tractor Parade came north on Sumpter Road and then Main Street in the city of Belleville. Thirty-four tractors of all ages took part, under the direction of retired Van Buren Township Fire Chief Brad Traskos.

The tractors rolled up Main Street to N. Liberty Street and south to E. Huron River Drive, east to Haggerty Road and then south to Harris Road in Sumpter Township, where they had begun. Then, Traskos provided lunch for all the participants. This is the first tractor parade held at Harvest Fest.