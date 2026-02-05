‘The Senior Speed Date’ dinner theater is Feb. 14, 15 at Community Center

Come enjoy food and fun as Van Buren Community Players present “The Senior Speed Date,” a one-act comedy by Jeff Bray, in the Aspen Room of the Van Buren Township Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 15.

Recently separated from her husband, Joan has been persuaded by her daughter to attend a speed dating evening. She is confronted by a procession of highly unsuitable candidates, which is certain to provoke laughter.

“The Senior Speed Date” is packed with sharp humor and unexpected moments,” said director Emily Lange. “Jeff Bray’s script comes alive through a fearless, playful, and incredibly skilled group of actors who make every scene pop.

“The comedy is fast, smart, and full of delightful surprises that will have you laughing all night long. Don’t miss your chance to make live theatre a part of your Valentine’s Day weekend this year!”

The cast of this show includes the following local actors: Debbie Matt of Van Buren Township, Lynn Tate of Allen Park, Samuel Bingle of Belleville, Jeff Tate of Allen Park, Nick Szczerba of Trenton, Frank McCay of Canton and Martin Jacobs of Van Buren Township.

Performances are Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. and Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. in the Aspen Room of the Van Buren Township Community Center at 46425 Tyler Rd.

This show will be presented as a dinner theatre-in-the-round. A buffet menu provided by Norman Catering will include: mixed greens salad (GF, VEG), beef braised pot roast, veggie rice pilaf (GF, VEG), garlic mashed potatoes (GF, VEG), brown gravy, mixed vegetable medley (GF, VEG), buttery yeast rolls (VEG), coffee, water and lemonade. The buffet is included with each ticket.

Tickets to the performances are $43-$47 each and can be purchased online at http://vbtvbc.ludus.com or in person at the Community Center desk Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For ticket assistance by phone, call (734) 699-8921. Online ticket sales will close one week prior to performance. For group sales (10 or more tickets) use code, Buy10 on general tickets to receive a discounted rate of $42 per ticket before fees. All tickets are pre-sale only and must be ordered by Feb. 7. There will be no tickets sold at the door. Tickets are not refundable.

The Senior Speed Date is presented by arrangement with Lazy Bee Scripts.

For more information on this show and all upcoming shows, visit www.vanburencommunityplayers.com, or email [email protected] or call (734) 796-7900.