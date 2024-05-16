Terri Turner wins top honor from National Heritage Academies

Terri Turner, a fourth-grade teacher at Keystone Academy in Sumpter Township, won the National Heritage Academy’s Excellence in Teaching award for the 2022-23 school year. She was judged the best out of all NHA’s fourth-grade teachers across its 102 schools in nine states.
Keystone hasn’t had such an honor in five years, said Principal Jorvonna Drain.
Terri Turner, a fourth-grade teacher at Keystone Academy in Sumpter Township, won the National Heritage Academy’s Excellence in Teaching award for the 2022-23 school year. She was judged the best out of all NHA’s fourth-grade teachers across its 102 schools in nine states.