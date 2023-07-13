Ten fire departments help VBT extinguish Waverly building fire

The Van Buren Township Fire Department called in ten surrounding fire departments to help extinguish the fire on the roof and third floor of The Waverly apartments Building 5 the evening of Wednesday, July 5.

The building is at 48860 Denton Rd.

The call came at 8:24 p.m. and the fire crews left at 3:20 a.m., with two being called to the scene to treat hot spots.

When the first fire departments arrived, flames were surging from the roof and social media photos showed bright fire across Belleville Lake.

Van Buren Township Fire Chief Dave McInally said no one was injured, but one fire fighter was treated for heat exhaustion and then was able to return to fighting the fire.

Chief McInally said nine or ten residents were evacuated. He said the third floor is burned and the floors below it are uninhabitable because of water damage. He said the Red Cross and Waverly management helped the evacuees.

McInally said he is unable to tell if the fire started in an apartment or not and Deputy Chief Andy Lenahan, who is the fire marshal, will return on July 10 and investigate the fire.

McInally named the following fire departments as assisting in the fire fighting: Ypsilanti Township, Ypsilanti City, Canton Township, Superior Township, Augusta Township, Sumpter Township, Wayne, and Romulus. He said the city of Belleville fire fighters were there for both the original fire and when he later called for help with the hot spots. He said he also called Huron Township to help with the hot spots because the others had worked so hard fighting the blaze and had left.