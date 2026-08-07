Taste of Belleville returns Aug. 20, annual bridge walk canceled

During the Belleville Central Business Community (CBC) meeting in July, members heard a report from Belleville Police Chief and interim city manager Kristin Faull that ongoing road construction near the Belleville bridge will mean the annual bridge walk that typically takes place during the Taste of Belleville festival has to be canceled this year.

Faull said that construction at the intersection of Denton and Main is expected to continue through early September, making it too hazardous to allow the bridge walk this year.

In 2026, Taste of Belleville coincides with Third Thursdays celebrations and takes place from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20 in Belleville’s Horizon Park.

The event will include tastings from dozens of local food businesses, a Rubber Ducky Race at 6:30 p.m., and lakeside music.

More information is available at bellevillecentralbusinesscommunity.com/taste-of-belleville.

Editor’s note: This story originally ran in our July 23 issue with the wrong date. It is corrected in this updated story.