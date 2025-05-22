Tanya Stoudemire named Detroit’s Chief Financial Officer

On May 13, the Detroit City Council voted to confirm Mayor Mike Duggan’s recommendation for the appointment of Tanya Stoudemire as the city’s new Chief Financial Officer. She is the first woman to hold the position.

Stoudemire had been serving as interim CFO since the former CFO retired on April 1. She is an attorney and previously served for 10 years as Deputy CFO/Budget Director.

Mayor Duggan said as Deputy CFO, Stoudemire helped to direct 12 consecutive balanced budgets and helped to guide the city’s return to investment-grade status.

“With today’s confirmation, we celebrate and recognize the historical significance of Tanya Stoudemire becoming the city’s first woman Chief Financial Officer,” the city wrote on its website on May 13.

Stoudemire, who lives in Van Buren Township with her family, also is the treasurer of the board of the Belleville Area District Library, which held its regular meeting the evening of May 13.

When she announced her promotion under board comments at the end of the meeting, board chairman Sharon Peters said, “They are lucky to get you, Tanya.” Board members said they hope she doesn’t get so busy with her new position that they lose her as treasurer.

She was elected to the board in 2014 and was not reelected on a crowded ballot in 2018.

Stoudemire was appointed to the board on July 14, 2020 after the sitting treasurer resigned to move from the community to tend to her son’s health.

Stoudemire was elected to the rest of that vacated term in November 2020 and in 2022 was elected to a four-year term.

She is married to Adrian Phillips and their children are Kyron, Evan, and Blake Phillips. The family has lived in the library district for more than 20 years.