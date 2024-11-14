Sumpter voters reelect Tim Bowman as township supervisor

In the Nov. 5 General Election Sumpter Township voters reelected Republican Tim Bowman as township supervisor over challenger Nelson Po, who ran as a Democrat.

Bowman earned 3,348 (59%) votes and Po got 2,236 (39.81%).

Other township officials were running unopposed on the Republican ticket.

There were 5,987 votes cast of the 9,326 registered voters in Sumpter, making a turnout of 64.2%.

1,633 votes were cast in early voting, 2,521 on election day and 1,833 absentee.

Township voters were 39.56% for Harris/Walz for president and 58.83% for Trump/Vance.

They voted 40.80% for U.S. Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin and 55.40% for Mike Rogers.

The vote for Debbie Dingell for Congress was 42.82% and for Heather Smiley it was 53.97%

State Rep. Reggie Miller, D, got 43.21% of the vote and Dale Biniecki, R, got 56.11%.

State Board of Education, top two, were Tom McMillin, 27.26%, and Nikki Snyder, 27.56%.

Regent of the University of Michigan, top two, were Carl Meyers, 29.07%, and Sevag Vartanian, 25.10%.

Trustee of Michigan State University, top two, Mike Balow, 28.02%, and Julie Maday, 27.17%.

Governors of Wayne State University, top two, were Michael Busuito, 27.66%, and Sunny Reddy, 27.06%.

Wayne County officials: Prosecuting Attorney Kym L. Worthy, 64.10%; Sheriff T.P. Nykoriak, 55.46%; Clerk Canty M. Garrett, 62.94%; Treasurer Eric Sabree, 90.37%; Register of Deeds Bernard J. Youngblood, 50.56%.

County Commissioner 11th District candidate Allen R. Wilson got 89.91%.

Justice of Supreme Court, non-incumbent position, Kimberly Ann Thomas got 56.96% of the vote; incumbent position, Kyra Harris Bolden got 57.02%. Judge of Appeals, 1st district, Kirksten Frank Kelly, 53.79% and Michael J. Riordan, 42.28%.

Third Circuit Court Judges, 18 incumbents who were unopposed, all won and the non-incumbent candidate John Larkin got 50.89%. Circuit Court incumbent with partial term, two positions, Bradley Cobb got 44.16% and Nicole N. Goodson got 52.06%.

Judge of Probate Court, incumbent, David A. Perkins, 94.73%; non-incumbent, top two, Macie Gaines, 31.09%, and Todd E. Briggs, 26.35%.

34th District Court Teresa Patton got 52.02% of the vote, over Robert Courtts who earned 45.20%.

The two Airport Community Schools board of education candidates were unopposed. The two Huron School District candidates also were unopposed. The two Lincoln Consolidated Schools candidates also were unopposed.

Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, top four: Wade Fields, 19.88%; Dionne Falconer, 19.40%; Victor DeLibera, 19.40%; David W. Shall, 19.31%

District Library candidates were unopposed: Joy Chichewicz, 33.85%; Maria Jackson-Smith, 32.92%; Alma Hughes-Grubbs, 30.18%.

The Airport Community Schools Bond Proposal got 43.95% yes votes and 56.05% no votes.

The Lincoln Consolidated Sinking Fund Millage Proposal got 50.60% yes votes and 49.40% no votes.

The Washtenaw Intermediate School District special education millage got 61.40% yes votes and 38.60% no votes.

The Wayne RESA regional enhancement millage got 1,350 yes votes (44.90%) and 1,657 no votes (55.10%).