Sumpter Twp. Police get accreditation certificate at twp. board meeting

On its Facebook page, Sumpter Township Police comment on the April 22 presentation of its new Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission certificate.

We were honored to have the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP) at last night’s township board meeting to present us with the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) accreditation certificate. This was an incredibly proud moment for the men and women of our department following a years-long process.

The MACP delegation, including Executive Director Chief Robert Stevenson (ret.), Deputy Director Chief Ronald L. Wiles, Jr. (ret.), President Chief Bryan Ergang (Kalamazoo Township Police), and Accreditation Program Director D/Lt. Matt Silverthorn (ret.) spoke at length about the initial accreditation process and the ongoing work and dedication that departments must undertake to achieve reaccreditation every three years.

They then recognized us as one of only 90 police departments in the state to have received accreditation through the MLEAC, before President Chief Ergang presented the framed accreditation certificate to Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police Eric Luke.

Achieving accreditation status is a significant professional milestone. It acknowledges our implementation of policies and procedures that reflect best practices in law enforcement. This process has also allowed us to better serve our community, reduce risk and liability for our officers and the department, and strengthen our trust and reputation.

The MLEAC accreditation program promotes continuous improvement, accountability, and transparency within the law enforcement profession. Our department is committed to upholding these standards as we now begin the process of reaccreditation in three years.

We are immensely proud of our department and want to recognize Accreditation Manager Lieutenant Brian Seffani and Assistant Accreditation Manager Captain Patrick Gannon for their dedication and outstanding work toward this achievement.