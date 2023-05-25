Sumpter Twp. Board adopts proclamation of support for peace officers

The following proclamation was approved by the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees at its May 9 meeting. It was read aloud by Trustee Don LaPorte who said a framed copy would be presented to Public Safety Director/Police Chief Eric Luke, “so the officers will know we support them.”

Proclamation Designating May 15, 2023 as Peace Officers Memorial Day

WHEREAS, in 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. This date falls within National Police Week, May 14-20, 2023, and recognizes our law enforcement officers and remembers those Peace Officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice; and

WHEREAS, the Township of Sumpter supports and recognizes the vital role law enforcement officers have within our communities and county. These servants and their families make enormous personal sacrifices but have answered their community’s call to serve; and

WHEREAS, on July 28, 1985 Patrolman Roy Graham was killed when his patrol car was struck by a drunk driver on Sumpter Road. The loss of any innocent life is one too many and the loss of a law enforcement officer should cause all citizens to be sickened. They are our protectors and represent what is good within society. They go to a destination, knowing there is danger, but they go on our behalf and for this, they are extraordinary servants … for many of us would never tread where they must go; and

WHEREAS, being a law enforcement officer is a noble and honorable profession. It is a profession that many cannot do or will never attempt due to the rigors of the profession. Law enforcement officers must be highly trained and appropriately resourced to meet the challenges of today; and

WHEREAS, as we state our support for our law enforcement officers, they know, and it is expected they daily build relationships and trust with the residents they serve, they must do so with honor and integrity. Daily protecting the innocent, aiding those in need with dignity and compassion, and performing their duties in a fair and impartial manner. They must perform their duties in keeping with the highest law enforcement standards and remain faithful to their solemn oath;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED, that the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees remember and honor those Peace Officers who have fallen in the line of duty and recognize our support for our Sumpter Township Police Department and Officers.

This the 9th day of May 2023.