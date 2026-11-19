Sumpter trustees finalize plan for selecting township manager

The Sumpter Board of Trustees finalized its selection plan and discussed salary and benefits for the township manager position at its regular meeting on Nov. 10.

At a special meeting on Nov. 12, each board member will fill out and sign a ballot indicating their choice. Deputy Clerk Samantha Herman will tally the ballots and read them for the record, followed by discussion and a final roll call vote.

The salary for the position is $95,000 annually. Time off includes three weeks of vacation time and 13 days of paid time off (PTO) per year, disbursed semiannually (half in January and half six months later).

The position also includes standard medical benefits and a defined contribution (DC) 457 retirement plan with an 8% employee and 15% township contribution.

In other business:

Directed the township attorney to review the pond ordinance and ensure it is compliant with the Right to Farm Act;

Approved the Amended 2026 Tax Rate Request as reflected on the township’s L-4029 tax rate request form;

Commended the clerk’s office and election inspectors for their hard work and dedication in ensuring the election went smoothly, noting that some arrived as early as 6 a.m. and didn’t leave until 4 a.m. the following morning;

Heard an update regarding construction on Judd Road from Supervisor Timothy Bowman, who reported that Hennessey Engineers has evaluated the work being done by Wayne County and confirmed it is being performed according to the specifications approved by the board;

Acknowledged U.S. veterans in prayer and expressed gratitude for their past and continued service;

Expressed appreciation to residents for voting to approve the police millage renewal and increase.

The meeting adjourned at 7:07 p.m. Trustee James Frazier was absent and excused.