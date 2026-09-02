Sumpter trustees approve purchases for Martinsville pump station rehab

Department of Public Works Director Ron Tabor reported on current and future projects to the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees at their regular meeting on Aug. 25.

Tabor reported that the rehabilitation of the Martinsville Road pump station is 95 percent complete. This project, which provides updates to infrastructure to support future capacity needs and prevent wastewater backups, was approved by the board on Nov. 12, 2025.

The original scope of the project involved refurbishing two existing pumps for use, but upon inspection, a pipe installed 22 years ago was no longer functional and could not be repaired.

At the Aug. 25 meeting, the board authorized the purchase and installation of one new submersible pump at a cost not to exceed $22,520. Tabor stated, “once we get the pump dropped in, she’s going to be running 100 percent, hopefully for another 22 years.”



Tabor also reported that crews are finishing the installation of trash cans at Graham Park and have planted flowers at Banotai (Sherwood) Park. Additionally, lead and copper testing of the water is complete and will be sent to Lansing this week.

In other business at the meeting, the board:

Appointed Scott Holtz and Karen Armatis as Martinsville Cemetery sextons, an unpaid volunteer role that they have both previously fulfilled;

Approved a Parks & Recreation amended budget for the Oct. 3 Parks and Rec Jam not to exceed $10,000, fully funded through existing community donations and sponsorships.

Continued safety and entrance upgrades by approving installation of new push/panic bars on township hall back doors at a cost of $2,600;

Directed CWA to draft a letter supporting Belinda and Rocky Frazier’s Wayne County Land Bank purchase at 12895 Rawsonville to expand their orchard, contingent on resolving a discrepancy in the property description with Wayne County and the township assessors;

Approved the removal by J & T Crova of an obsolete tower located behind the DPW building at no cost to the township;

Approved use of the Fire Department property for the Sumpter Fire Department and MAFF 343’s Annual Chicken Broil on Sept. 13. The event takes place from noon to 5 p.m. and the menu includes a ½ chicken, corn on the cob, coleslaw, dinner roll and beverage for $15 per dinner.

All board members were present at the meeting. Trustee James Frazier clarified for transparency that he has no relation to Rocky and Belinda Frazier.