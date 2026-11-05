Sumpter Township trustees authorize new ambulance

Sumpter Township will see updates to emergency response and municipal operations equipment following action taken by the Board of Trustees at its regular meeting on Oct. 13.

Fire Chief Jamie Goode was authorized to purchase a used ambulance to replace Rescue 23. This purchase will be funded by the proceeds from the sale of Engine 51 and is not to exceed $90,000.

Contingent upon the acquisition of that ambulance, the board authorized Rescue 23 to be reallocated from the Fire Department to the Department of Public Works (DPW).

In other business at the 19-minute meeting, the board:

Approved warrants in the amount of $399,048.71;

Appointed Mary Ann Rowland to the Parks and Recreation Committee to fill a vacancy and ensure a quorum at meetings;

Renewed the township’s ongoing contract with WCA Assessing as quoted;

Added and approved a walk-on item to publish an addendum to the Request for Proposals (RFP) 26009 to include all exterior handicap and stair railing at the police department and community center;

Heard Matt Oddy comment as a citizen from the podium to dispel rumors that the township is appraising and revaluing property, clarifying that they are simply performing routine state-mandated property audits;

Received a reminder from Liz Bowman that the annual Trunk or Treat is on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of the police station at 23501 Sumpter Rd. Anyone wishing to decorate a car and distribute candy should email [email protected].

Following adjournment of the regular meeting at 6:19 p.m., the board reconvened at 6:30 p.m. for a special meeting to interview two candidates for the Township Manager position. The special session adjourned at 8:08 p.m. Clerk Donald LaPorte was absent and excused.