Sumpter Township Police Dept. earns MLEAC accreditation

At the Feb. 11 regular meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, Eric Luke announced that the police department has achieved accredited status from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) through the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

Luke, who is Sumpter’s public safety director/police chief, said the announcement was made following a hearing in Grand Rapids on Feb. 4.

“We are now one of only 90 accredited agencies out of Michigan’s 571 law enforcement agencies,” he said.

He said accreditation is a progressive and proven method that helps agencies enhance their overall performance and service. The foundation of this program is adoption and compliance with 108 professional standards that articulate clear professional objectives.

Chief Luke said under these 108 standards, there are many subcategories for which Sumpter Police, as an agency, had to provide evidence of compliance. This evidence demonstrated adherence to the established standards.

“Achieving accreditation status is a significant professional milestone,” the department posted on its Facebook page. “It recognizes our implementation of policies and procedures that reflect best practices in law enforcement. This process has also enabled us to better serve our community, reduce risk and liability for both our officers and the department, and strengthen the trust and reputation we hold with the community.

“The MLEAC accreditation program encourages continuous improvement, accountability, and transparency within the law enforcement profession. Our department is committed to maintaining this as we begin the path of re-accreditation in three years,” the posting said.

“We are incredibly proud of our department and extend our gratitude to accreditation manager Sergeant Brian Seffani and assistant accreditation manager Captain Patrick Gannon for their dedication and outstanding work towards this achievement,” Luke said at the meeting.

Van Buren Township Police was accredited in 2022. Also accredited in this area are Huron Township and Romulus city police.

Canton Township Police Department in 2007 received full accreditation from the international Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). This must be re-certified every 3 years.