Sumpter Township Board looks at pool of 7 for manager role

The Sumpter Township Board of Trustees took its first steps toward selecting a township manager at a special meeting on Sept. 30.

With the job posting for the role currently paused, the board is focused on a pool of seven applicants. Much of the meeting was spent establishing a clear framework for scoring candidates to establish who would receive an interview.

Board members will fill out an evaluation for each candidate, assigning a score between 1 and 20 for professional and operational metrics required for the position. These include municipal government background, grant writing experience, personnel and human resources management, career tenure and overall application professionalism.

Treasurer Bart Patterson noted that he preferred this point scale over the previous model of scoring between 1 and 5 because the larger range of numbers allows for more nuanced figures.

All trustees will submit their completed scorecards to Township Administrative Coordinator Karen Armatis by end of day Oct. 5. Following the tally, the board will hold another special session on Oct. 7 to review the results and select candidates for interviews.

The meeting adjourned at 6:17 p.m. Clerk Donald LaPorte was absent and excused.