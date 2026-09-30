Sumpter Township Board approves masonry work for municipal buildings

Several Sumpter Township properties will soon receive improvements after the Board of Trustees approved a major masonry contract and a change order for supplemental repairs at its Sept. 21 meeting.

Trustees accepted a $65,000 proposal from Mechanical Contracting Services (MCS) under Request for Proposals (RFP) #26004 for township-wide masonry restoration, subject to standard contractual terms including a familial disclosure and terrorism affidavit.

This RFP was originally approved by the board in April 2026, then republished in June 2026 to solicit additional bids.

A separate change order adds $7,822 in upgrades and preventative maintenance to an ongoing contract. These specific upgrades target four municipal properties:

Community Center: Required roof repair and repainted structural beams

Police Department: Installation of a new rear entry door

DPW Building: Repainted window frames

Pavilion-adjacent public restrooms: Installation of gutters and downspouts

Both the masonry contract and change order will be funded through capital projects.

In other business at the Tuesday-evening meeting, the board:

Approved the employment agreement for the township manager and scheduled a special meeting for Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. for a transparent review of candidate applications;

Agreed to seek bids for ADA-compliant handrails along the ramp and stairs at the police department entrance to replace the existing structure that is completely rusted through;

Voted to grant $2,750 to MCS to reduce the fin tube section of the police department evidence room to allow for the installation of the new rear entry door;

Followed a Planning Commission recommendation and approved a change in verbiage to the wetland protection ordinance, requiring the board to draft a formal letter approving or denying wetland applications.

The board entered into a closed session before adjourning. Trustee Matthew Oddy was absent and excused.