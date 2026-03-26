Sumpter resident charged by FBI with sex trafficking of minor

Bryce Silas Patterson, 30, of Sumpter Township was taken into custody last week after a criminal complaint was filed in federal court charging him with sex trafficking of a minor, sexual exploitation of children, and possession of child pornography.

This was announced Monday by U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. Patterson appeared in federal court and was ordered detained by a magistrate judge. A preliminary examination was set for April 2.

According to the criminal complaint, agents with the Southeast Michigan trafficking and Exploitation Crimes (SEMTEC) Task Force conducted an undercover operation to recover a minor who was believed to be the victim of sex trafficking.

Information gathered by the agents revealed that Patterson posted advertisements for commercial sex, which included photos of minor girls, on a commonly used website. In addition to posting the ads, Patterson would arrange for the transportation of the minor on sex dates and collect payments from the minor victims.

A search of Patterson’s cellular device revealed images and a video which contained child sexual abusive material, which Patterson had created depicting one of the minor victims he trafficked. SEMTEC Agents were assisted by Sumpter Township Police in arresting him last week.

“These alleged crimes are disgusting. SEMTEC is designed to hunt down sex traffickers who try to sell our children. And we are honored to do this good work with our federal, state, and local partners,” said U.S. Attorney Gorgon.

Sumpter Police Chief Eric Luke stated, “The Sumpter Township Police Department extends its sincere appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their dedicated efforts and professionalism in successfully identifying and apprehending Patterson, a resident of Sumpter Township, for the alleged crimes stated in the complaint. The commitment to protecting the vulnerable individuals and pursuing justice has a direct and meaningful impact on the safety and well-being of our residents. We remain steadfast in our shared mission to safeguard our community from those who seek to do harm.”

This case is being investigated by the FBI and Sumpter Township Police Department. Anyone with information about this case or who may be a victim is asked to call the FBI at (313) 965-2323.