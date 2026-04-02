Sumpter public safety director Luke corrects information in story

Sumpter public safety director and police chief Eric Luke sent the following email message on March 26.

“I’m reaching out to correct information reported in the Independent’s March 26 story titled, ‘Jordan Winn arraigned in shooting death of Sumpter Twp. Woman’.

“Several regional media outlets, along with the Independent, have picked up on an on-camera interview conducted by a media outlet at the scene shortly after the incident. In this interview, the neighbor who made the initial 911 call said officers arrived on scene 15 minutes after her call.

“Her statement was incorrect. We understand that time can feel distorted during stressful situations, and do not believe this statement was made with ill intent. However, it is important to correct any misinformation. especially of this magnitude.

“The truth is that the first officer arrived on the scene within 5 minutes after our dispatch center received the initial 911 call,” director Luke concluded.