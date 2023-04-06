Sumpter holds Easter Egg Hunt for children

The Easter Bunny posed for pictures with twins Ben and Charlie Duncan of Sumpter Township, who are almost three years old, during the April 2 Easter Egg Hunt for children at Graham Park in Sumpter. With the twins is their grandmother Lanae Harsch.

When the weather was forecast as stormy for Saturday, April 1, the day set for the Easter event, the Parks and Recreation Committee postponed the hunt until Sunday when it was cool, but sunny.

The Belleville Central Business Community will hold its annual Flop E Bunny Candy Hunt beginning at noon on Saturday, April 8, at Victory Park in Belleville.