Sumpter planners discuss future of data center development

The Sumpter Township Planning Commission held a discussion surrounding future data center development at its Nov. 19 meeting.

Planning consultant Joe Pezzotti from Carlisle Wortman Associates presented the commission with an ordinance draft template provided by the Michigan Townships Association (MTA), outlining definitions, site selection, placement, setback regulations and development standards regarding light, sound and vibrations.

Pezzotti clarified that there is a 12-month moratorium on data center developments in Sumpter Township, during which no new data center applications can be processed, noting that there are no active applications at this time.

Commissioner and board representative Matthew Oddy explained that the moratorium was enacted to allow time for the township to create regulations surrounding data centers as the township will have limited legal grounds to restrict a developer after property has been purchased.

Oddy compared it to the recent wetland bank stabilization issue, stating, “The township doesn’t have the ability to stop it, but we can regulate it by saying where they can be, how big they can be.”

The planning commission will review the MTA template to determine next steps. In response to a resident’s question regarding the expiration of the moratorium, the commission said it would seek an extension through the state if necessary.

In other business at the 51-minute meeting, the commission:

Tabled a special land use request for 51230 Willis Road (Parcel #81-023-99-0013-705) and a vacant parcel directly east of the subject property (Parcel #81-023-99-0013-703) until the township planner and attorney outline a plan for combining the properties and addressing their zoning;

Granted a hard surface waiver to Sammy Auto Sales at 17450 Savage Road through July 31, 2027, secured with a $25,000 cash performance bond.

The meeting adjourned at 7:51 p.m., Commissioners Adil Al-Maliky and Vincent Warren were absent and excused.