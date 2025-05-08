Stellantis to build Mopar mega-hub on Ecorse in VBT

Van Buren Township sent out invitations to those living near an Ecorse Road neighborhood to attend a May 1 meeting to tell them about a proposed new development – and allow them to ask questions.

About 40 came, along with township officials, and they were introduced by Stellantis North America to its 2-million-square-foot Mopar parts distribution mega-hub for the 350 acres east of Denton Road, north of Ecorse, and west of Beck, across from Willow Run Airport.

Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara said for the last six months he was bound by an inch-thick document that was a confidentiality agreement so he couldn’t discuss the project until that night.

He said the facility would mainly use robots and would take the work of four warehouses.

Stellantis NA said it plans to invest at least $30 million and bring 488 jobs into the new parts depot, which is fewer than the 500 UAW-represented employees reported to be working at the warehouse in Center Line.

The goal is to start construction before the end of the year and open by the first quarter of 2027.

The project still has to sign a 20-year lease with joint venture developer Hillwood/Sterling Group. It also must get approval from the township planning commission and EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) because it involves developing wetlands.

Stellantis submitted a tax abatement application to the township for review at an upcoming township board meeting and “is in discussions with Van Buren Township on potential economic support to help build the business case” for the mega hub, according to Stellantis spokesman Frank Matyok, as published in Crain’s Business.

Although the Mopar project footprint covers more than 350 acres, around 170 of them would stay undeveloped, landscaped real estate, according to Supervisor McNamara.

Among those attending the meeting were Anthony Fioritto II, Mopar director of supply chain, Stellantis NA; Walt Bartels, Mopar labor relations, Stellantis NA; Hassan Sheikh, Wayne County Director of Economic Development; staff from McKenna Associates, planning consultants for the township; and township officials.