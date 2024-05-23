State Representative Reggie Miller seeks re-election in 31st district

On April 16, State Representative Reggie Miller of Van Buren Township announced her candidacy for re-election in the 31st state house district covering the communities of Van Buren Township, City of Belleville, sections of the City of Romulus, Sumpter Township, Augusta Township, sections of York Township, the City of Milan, Milan Township, Dundee Township, London Township, Exeter Township, Raisinville Township, and Macon Township.

“During my first term as State Representative, I voted to protect reproductive freedom, repeal the unfair retirement tax, secure over $15 million for local infrastructure, create a public safety and violence prevention fund, pass the largest education budget in Michigan’s history, expand the Working Families Tax Credit, update the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, and more. Together we can continue to support our children, families, workers, and seniors by lowering costs for Michiganders, fighting for well-paying jobs, improving our education, and protecting healthcare,” Miller said. “I’ll always put people over politics.”

Miller begins her re-election campaign with the support and endorsement from leaders across the new 31st house district.

“Reggie has been an amazing State Representative and she has my full support and backing,” said Kevin McNamara, supervisor of Van Buren Township. “Nobody cares about her community more than she does. We sent her to Lansing to deliver for her district and she has blown away our expectations.”

Milan Mayor Pro-Tem Shannon Dare-Wayne said “We are fortunate to be represented by Reggie. She worked tirelessly for the City of Milan during her first term. Rep. Miller secured $3.6 million in funding to update Milan’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. Additionally, she advocated on our behalf with DTE through storms and power outages. Rep. Miller is attentive to the needs of our community and works hard to make sure our issues are heard and considered on the State level. I am very proud to endorse Rep. Reggie Miller in her re-election campaign.”

Milan City Councilwoman Mary Kerkes stated, “Reggie is a good person who cares and listens. She called us personally to share the good news of the waste-water grant allocation and was excited and genuinely as happy as we were with the award. She is a problem-solver who figures out the pathways needed to achieve success. She is civic-minded and truly cares about the individuals in her district and about our unique circumstances. She visits Milan often and knows so many of us by name. I am truly grateful to have Reggie in our corner and happily give her my full support in her campaign.”

To date, Miller has also received endorsements from the Mayor of Romulus Robert McCraight, the Mayor of Belleville Ken Voigt, AFSCME, LiUNA, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.

In her first term as State Representative, Miller chairs the House Committee on Agriculture and serves on the Health Policy Committee, Economic Development & Small Business Committee, and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Miller earned an associate’s degree from Purdue University North Central, Indiana, and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cleary University, Ann Arbor.

She participated in and graduated from MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program, where she learned the inner workings of the state legislature and how to be an effective lawmaker. She also completed the Michigan Township Association’s Township Governance Academy as a Van Buren Township board member.

Miller and her husband Jim have been married for more than 35 years, have two grown children, and are members of Trinity Episcopal Church in Belleville.

The Democratic primary election for State Representatives will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.