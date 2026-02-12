State Rep. Reggie Miller speaks out against EGLE landfill expansion

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued a permit to approve the expansion of the Wayne Disposal, Inc. hazardous waste landfill in Van Buren Township on Jan. 29 “marking a stark disregard for the concerns of residents, environmental experts, and local leaders who have long advocated to keep the waste out of their backyards and waterways,” said State Representative Reggie Miller.

Rep. Miller, D-Van Buren Township, said she has rallied resident voices at public hearings and in the legislature to make it clear that Michigan is nobody’s dumping ground. She issued the following statement:

“I am extremely disappointed in EGLE’s decision to brush past the public concerns and critical advocacy of residents who have made it abundantly clear: the people of Wayne County do not want this expansion.

“This decision affects the health and safety of 350,000 people within a 10-mile radius of Wayne Disposal. Residents are well aware of the history of violations made by Wayne Disposal’s parent company, Republic Services, who requested the permit to expand. They’ve also been very loud and clear about their concerns regarding the site’s acceptance of radioactive waste, PCBs and PFAs chemicals.

“People’s health should never come second to corporate greed. But that is exactly what this permit tells the families of Wayne County. I will continue to push legislation that would responsibly regulate radioactive wast in Michigan and fight against future corporate threats to public health.

“I will continue to advocate for public health over corporate interests and amplify the voices of our residents,” Rep. Miller concluded.