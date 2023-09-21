St. Anthony Catholic Church Halloween Dinner/Dance is Oct. 21

St. Anthony Catholic Church’s annual Halloween Dinner/Dance put on by the Men’s Club is set from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the St. Anthony Fr. Folta Building.

Tickets are $30 per person and dinner is served at 8 p.m., with dancing until midnight. There will be three prizes for the best costumes.

The drawing for the 53rd-annual Men’s Club Raffle, with a grand prize of $5,000, will be at the dance between 8 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or three for $100.

For dinner or raffle tickets, contact Len Szweda at (734) 699-3519. For more information, call John Zaroff at (800) 845-1284 or any Men’s Club member.